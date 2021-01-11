Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash with Aston Villa will not take place this week with the West Midlands outfit still suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak but Spurs will face Fulham instead after it was decided to rearrange the late December fixture.

Villa requested the postponement because of the high numbers of players and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently in isolation because of their contact with their teammates and this is the latest match to fall foul of the ongoing pandemic.

"We can confirm that our fixture against Aston Villa, due to take place on Wednesday 13 January, has been postponed," read a Spurs statement. "Our previously postponed home fixture against Fulham, originally scheduled for 30 December 2020, will now take place on the same evening.

"The Premier League informed us of the decision following a request by Aston Villa on the grounds of the number of their players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Aston Villa for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected. Details of a new date for our match at Villa Park will be confirmed in due course."

Villa also confirmed the move, placed on record their thanks to the Premier League, Public Health England and Spurs for their cooperation and specified the new details of this weekend's Premier League clash with Everton.

"Aston Villa can confirm that Wednesday's scheduled fixture with Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed.

"The Club has been in dialogue with the Premier League and Public Health England since the training ground was closed last Thursday following a significant Covid-19 outbreak among first team players and staff.

"The club would like to thank the Premier League, Public Health England and Tottenham Hotspur for their understanding of our unprecedented and unique situation.

"Our Premier League fixture against Everton has now been rescheduled for Sunday, January 17 (ko 12noon). The Club continues to wish those affected by the virus a speedy recovery."

Fulham then confirmed the impact on their calendar with Chelsea at home coming up this weekend in the Premier League.

Spurs are currently fourth in the top-flight table, four points behind leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand, while Villa are eighth with three points less than Jose Mourinho's men but with an additional game in hand.