Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the first part of a domestic doubleheader between these two sides. Unai Emery debuts as Villans boss this weekend after being appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor and the Spaniard faces a tough start to life with Erik ten Hag's men visiting Villa Park ahead of another meeting at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup come Thursday before a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion on the eve of the break for the FIFA World Cup.

"We have to start thinking only the next match because we are not in a good position in table," said Emery of the 16th position in the Premier League table Villa find themselves in after just three league wins all season. "Each match is going to give us a lot of information about the players. I want to test them individually and collectively. The next match is my only focus."

Up against a United side unbeaten in nine across all competitions, it is probably the most sensible approach from Emery who returns to England almost three years after his spell with Arsenal ended.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 6 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

Villa Park -- Birmingham, England TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Villa +240; Draw +250; United +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Villa: Emery's arrival has boosted spirits in Birmingham after an awful start to the season which has seen the team lose seven times already. However, the former Valencia CF, Sevilla FC, Paris Saint-Germain, and Villarreal CF boss is aiming high with his new club and possibly already has one eye on next week's cup clash with United.

"My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa," he said. "It is my personal challenge at the beginning. My second dream, my objective, will be to play in Europe. I am happy to be here. I decided to come here because it is a great project and our ambition is going to be together, step-by-step. I want to improve here, to help with my experiences."

"I have played against a lot of teams in the world," added the four-time UEFA Europa League winner. "English teams, for me, are a big challenge to play against them. The Premier League now is maybe the first league in the world. Each team gave us some experiences playing against them when I was at Arsenal. I learned playing in Europe for 15 years in a row, against lot of English teams."

Villa should be able to call upon the services of Emiliano Martinez in goal despite the blow to the head he suffered during last weekend's heavy loss to Newcastle United which Emery observed from afar. Otherwise, there are no major fitness concerns with several senior players closing on their returns to fitness, including France international Boubacar Kamara.

United: The Red Devils have been in strong form since their 6-3 loss to Manchester City back in early October. A run of nine unbeaten games and seven wins in that period places Ten Hag's men fifth and within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in third with a game in hand. However, a 1-0 win away at Real Sociedad in UEFA Europa League Group E was not enough to secure top spot for United who finished behind the Spanish outfit.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the trip to Villa Park, but Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka did return to the squad which faced Sociedad. Ten Hag has doubts over Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial heading into Sunday's encounter.

Prediction

This is a tough one call as Villa should be motivated to impress Emery on his debut but United are in good form. It finished 2-2 last season which was also part of a domestic doubleheader given that it followed an FA Cup meeting. Both sides should score, and Emery will be looking for positives from this performance to build upon in the cup next Thursday. However, United should just about edge this one and take the points. A draw would not be too much of a stretch given the anticipated new manager bounce which could benefit an underperforming but talented Villa side.

Pick: Villa 1-2 United.