Aston Villa vs. West Brom: EFL playoffs prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

The 2019 English Football League playoffs continue on Tuesday as one team will book its ticket to Wembley for the Championship game. Aston Villa goes to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom in the second leg of their semifinal with Villa holding the advantage. Leeds is facing Derby in the other semifinal.

Villa won the first leg last weekend, 2-1, coming from a goal down to score in the 75th minute and the 79th minute, moving into the second leg with a slight advantage. Conor Hourihane and Tammy Abraham scored for Villa.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Playoff semifinals: Aston Villa vs. West Brom

Date : Tuesday, May 14



: Tuesday, May 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : The Hawthorns



: The Hawthorns TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Aston Villa +145 / West Brom +185 / Draw +240

Storylines

Aston Villa: While Villa obviously won't like to have conceded in the first leg, there is no rule for away goals counting more on aggregate. If the score is tied after this leg, extra time would take place. So, Villa has a one-goal advantage and 90 minutes to try and hold onto it to move a step closer to a Premier League return.

West Brom: This team finds itself in a tricky spot here, and it is because of Dwight Gayle. While he scored in the first leg, the team's star striker will miss the second leg after picking up a red card. On loan from Newcastle, he's got 24 goals in 38 games this season. That production will be hard to replace when it matters most.

Aston Villa vs. West Brom prediction

Villa gets the draw, moves on to the final and will face either Leeds or Derby.

Pick: Draw (+240)