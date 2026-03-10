Bayern Munich will meet Atalanta in Bergamo for the first leg of their round of 16 knockout matchup, as the side coached by Raffaele Palladino is currently the only Italian side left in the tournament, after the eliminations of Napoli in the league phase and then the surprising knockouts of Juventus and Inter in the playoffs. Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany spoke about his team's fitness, with goalkeeper Jonas Urbig expected to start for Manuel Neuer, and the condition of English striker Harry Kane. "He is building a lot of experience. It's not his first time anymore. But it's not about Jonas. It's about the whole team's performance. Jonas is part of that and doesn't need to play a different role. Harry had a good training session today, but we want to wait and see tomorrow morning how he's come through it. It's important for us, he's here and can play a role tomorrow."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Atalanta that will take place on Tuesday:

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are locked after the Round of 16 begins, or play on the CBS Sports App!

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 10 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 10 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : New Balance Arena -- Bergamo

: New Balance Arena -- Bergamo Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +355; Draw +365; Bayern Munich -162

Possible lineups

Atalanta XI: Marco Carnesecchi; Odilon Kossounou, Isak Hien, Sead Kolasinac, Davide Zappacosta; Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Lorenzo Bernasconi, Lazar Samardzic; Nicola Zalewski, Gianluca Scamacca.

Bayern Munich XI: Jonas Urbig; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Prediction

Atalanta will need to get the most out of the first leg in Bergamo before the second leg in Germany, but it won't have many chances to make it to the quarter finals. Pick: Atalanta 1, Bayern Munich 3.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.