Wednesday's Copa Italia semi-final second leg between Atalanta and Napoli is finely poised after a goalless draw at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples last week. The hosts are seventh in the Serie A table while the visitors are sixth, but Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso finds himself under pressure on the Partenopei hotseat. Napoli are titleholders and six-time winners while Atalanta's only success came back in 1963 and the winners of this one will face Juventus or Inter Milan in the final.

Atalanta: Gian Piero Gasperini's men are in mixed form coming into this one with two wins, two draws and one loss across all competitions. Although not the best form, in isolation, that is La Dea's only defeat since late November and their unbeaten run spanned 14 games with nine wins across all competitions -- domestic and continental. Up against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and too far back to seriously consider a Serie A title tilt, this Coppa Italia arguably represents Atalanta's best shot at silverware this season and a chance to avenge their 2018-19 final loss to SS Lazio.

Napoli: The defending champions are without a win in two but have been in patchier form overall than Atalanta -- particularly during the Bergamo outfit's unbeaten run. Although Gattuso's men have a game in hand in Serie A, it is against Juventus and five of their last six defeats have come away from home. Napoli undoubtedly have the quality to win but their overall form and the pressure on their boss suggests that a loss could have significant implications for Gattuso with league glory looking highly unlikely.

With 10 goals from their last five across all competitions, Atalanta to turn on the style and advance to the final at Napoli and Gattuso's expense. Pick: Atalanta 3-1 Napoli.