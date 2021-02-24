The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on CBS All Access continues Wednesday with the final two remaining first legs that as Atalanta welcome Real Madrid to Bergamo, while Manchester City travel to Romania to take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Atalanta and Manchester City are viewed as the favorites by oddsmakers entering the contest, but both Real Madrid and Gladbach hope to pull off the first-leg upsets to put themselves in position to advance come the second leg's next month. The return legs are currently set for Tuesday, March 16.

So who will draw first blood in the round of 16? Our CBS Sports' soccer experts have made their picks below. You can catch all the action on CBS All Access.

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Atalanta +140; Draw +250; Real Madrid +185 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 1-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-2 1-0 2-2 2-1 2-2

Rongen's take: With Papu Gomez no longer on the team, it's hard to back Atalanta against an inconsistent but still very dangerous Real Madrid side. Pick: Atalanta 1, Real Madrid 1

Romano's take: Atalanta's speed could create serious problems, but a draw with both teams scoring seems like a good result for Zinedine Zidane's team. Pick: Atalanta 1, Real Madrid 1

Echegaray's take: The Colombian duo of Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata is just too dynamic to not make things happen in this one. I also feel Gian Piero Gasperini is going to be up for this, trying to prove to a Champions League audience that they are more than just Papu Gomez. Muriel in particular, has been fantastic and when he's on, he's unplayable. I think Real Madrid's backline will simply struggle. Let's not forget the overwhelming amount of injuries Zinedine Zidane is dealing with. From Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo to Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao, Los Blancos are quite simply thin...and the last thing you want to face, is a hungry Atalanta. Pick: Atalanta 3, Real Madrid 1

West's take: The rumors of Atalanta's demise are greatly exaggerated. Papu Gomez was a huge loss, but Atalanta have proved they're no joke even without him, and their 4-2 win against Napoli over the weekend was a big statement. I see them taking Real Madrid to the wire. Pick: Atalanta 1, Real Madrid 1

Johnson's take: I am going to go for a wild four-goal affair, perhaps more out of hope than anything else. Few European sides can rival Atalanta for excitement value while Real are not the beast that they have previously been on the continental stage. I will go for an entertaining draw that keeps it alive for leg two. Pick: Atalanta 2, Real Madrid 2

Benge's take: There is no logic or rationale behind this pick except for one simple fact, I've spent far too much of this season writing an obituary for a Real Madrid team that won't stay dead. I know that defense looks threadbare, that they'll miss Karim Benzema inordinately and that I wouldn't particularly want to rely on Mariano to lead the line in a Champions League knockout tie. But in these circumstances you just can't help but expect those midfield old timers of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to get on the ball and start running the game, strangling the life out of Atalanta. Pick: Atalanta 0, Real Madrid 1

Gonzalez's take: Tons of goals, poor defense and nothing decided after the first leg. Despite not having Karim Benzema, Real Madrid find goals when most needed. Pick: Atalanta 2, Real Madrid 2

Herrera's take: Real Madrid will be without the services of striker Karim Benzema along with several other key players due injury. Atalanta's attacking form has hit a high level that will be tough for Real's back line to handle. Pick: Atalanta 2, Real Madrid 1

Goodman's take: Madrid are increasingly relying on once against playing both Luca Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, which leaves them wide open defensively, especially with Sergio Ramos sidelined. Atalanta can take advantage of that with their helter skelter, up and down style. They'll just also get exposed by Madrid and Karim Benzema in turn. Pick: Atalanta 2, Real Madrid 2

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Monchengladbach +800; Draw +430; Man City -300 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 3-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 3-0 3-0 2-0 2-0

Rongen's take: As long as Pep Guardiola does not over-tinker with the team, I'd bet on City coming away victorious. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 2

Romano's take: Marco Rose has already announced that he will leave at the end of the season, but above all Man City are probably the best team in the world right now. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 3

Echegaray's take: Man City are the best team in Europe right now and any opponent will struggle to get anything. What's scary for everyone else looking to get anything against Pep Guardiola's side is that the Premier League team is doing it on both sides. Offensively, they're always going to deliver. They just have too much firepower, and now with Kevin De Bruyne back, they're just too much to handle. But it's defensively where Man City have really improved. Only 15 goals conceded in the Premier League and in the group stage of the Champions League? One goal. Gladbach are also on a poor run. Haven't won a game in their last three and are way out of a Champions League spot. Not too mention their manager Marco Rose is off to Borussia Dortmund this summer, so where's the motivation going to come from? It's a tall order for the Bundesliga side, which will be welcomed by Guardiola as he looks to finally win the tournament with the club. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 2

West's take: Die Fohlen haven't won a match outside DFB Pokal in the month of February. Manchester City have been unstoppable. I expect Gladbach to put up a decent fight, but City will just have too much for them. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 2

Johnson's take: As much as I would love for Die Fohlen to spring a surprise, I think that Pep Guardiola's men will be too strong here. I can see the hosts scoring, but the visitors largely dominating and putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the return. Pick: Monchengladbach 1, Manchester City 3

Benge's take: Pep Guardiola's side are the most versatile, ingenious and astounding team in Europe. Gladbach can't buy a win right now and are offering all the attacking punch of Homer Simpson. Unfortunately for Marco Rose they're about to come up against Drederick Tatum. That's a paddlin'. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 3

Gonzalez's take: No team is playing better than Manchester City in the entire world, and after not producing the amount of goals expected against Arsenal on Sunday, they demolish an inconsistent Gladbach. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 3

Herrera's take: Man City have been in incredible form heading into the round of 16 while Gladbach has faltered in Bundesliga play after advancing out of the group stage. Look for Man City to set the tempo early. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 2

Goodman's take: The City defensive juggernaut rolls on. City are the best side in Europe right now, and the best at absolutely strangling teams defensively. Gladbach are a creative attacking side whose disciplined structure allows them to create good chances without committing numbers forward by quickly breaking with smart and innovative movement. City will be waiting, however, as their own innovative, mostly strikerless, system allows them to keep numbers in reserve to stifle just such an approach. Pick: Monchengladbach 0, Manchester City 2

