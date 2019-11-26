Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb soccer game
Who's Playing
Atalanta (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)
What to Know
Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 3-3 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Similarly, Atalanta tied against Manchester City 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point.
Right now, Dinamo Zagreb (five points) is in third place in Group C, while Atalanta (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
