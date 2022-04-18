Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners only has four goals in Italian Serie A this season, one of which was a game-winner against Hellas Verona in the last meeting between the two clubs on December 12. He'll look to lead La Dea to their third consecutive victory on Monday against Verona, which has lost two of its last four matches. Atalanta is looking for a recovery of its own after losses in three of its last four across all competitions. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona the +440 underdog. A draw is priced at +305 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Verona date: Monday, April 18

Atalanta vs. Verona time: 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Verona live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 61-45 in his last 106 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

For Atalanta vs. Verona, Sutton is picking both teams to score at -140 odds. Atalanta failed to score at home in its last match against RB Leipzig in the second leg of its Europa League quarterfinals, but it had produced goals in its last five games before that. Verona had scored in its last seven matches prior to its 2-0 loss to Inter Milan last Saturday. Verona's top goal scorer, Giovanni Simeone, netted a hat trick against Venezia to close out February and scored recently against Genoa on April 4.

Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic each have nine Serie A goals to lead Atalanta's attack this season, but Luis Muriel has stepped forward to provide the offense in recent matches. The young Columbian forward has two goals in his last three outings. Each club has done well to create scoring opportunities and Verona is fourth among all Serie A teams in goal-creating actions per 90 minutes at 2.72. Atalanta is right behind its opponent at 2.71.

"I'm expecting both teams to find the back of the net on Monday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Both teams have scored in three of the last five meetings between Atalanta and Verona, a trend I expect to continue."

