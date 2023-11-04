Serie A is back in action this weekend across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Atalanta

Current Records: Inter 8-1-1, Atalanta 6-1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Inter will head out on the road to face off against Atalanta at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium. Despite being away, Inter is favored nonetheless.

Last Sunday, Inter kept a clean sheet against Roma. They skirted past Roma 1-0. Marcus Thuram scored the team's lone goal at minute 81.

Meanwhile, Atalanta faced off against Empoli for the first time this season, and Atalanta walked away the winners. They blew past Empoli 3-0. The last goal Atalanta scored came from Gianluca Scamacca in minute 51.

Inter's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 8-1-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.7 goals per game. As for Atalanta, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-1-3.

Inter came out on top in a nail-biter against Atalanta in their previous matchup back in May, sneaking past 3-2. The rematch might be a little tougher for Inter since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Atalanta.