The 2019-20 Coppa Italia final is on Wednesday as Juventus face Atalanta in Reggio Emilia. It's been several decades since Atalanta have won a trophy, but they enter as the odds-on favorite against Cristiano Ronaldo and company after what's been a down season for the Turin-based side. Juve are looking to avoid back-to-back Coppa Italia final defeats.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Wednesday, May 19

: Wednesday, May 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy

: Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Atalanta +145; Draw +240; Juventus +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atalanta: What a chance here for this club, which has entered a golden era. Winners of one top-flight trophy in their history, they can make it two with a victory here. The last title game way back in 1963, well before any players on the team were even born. That was also a Coppa Italia. After losing the 2018-19 final to Lazio, they'll feel better about their chances this time around. Sitting in second place in Serie A, they are on a three-game winning streak and have the best attack out of any team in the country. With Juve's woes, this could be their day.

Juventus: A hugely important game, they will enter this match with tremendous pressure knowing they risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League this weekend. Does Andrea Pirlo go for it all or rest some players ahead of their league finale on Sunday against Bologna? Considering Juve don't control their own destiny in the league, expect them to field as strong of a starting XI as they possibly can for this one, aiming to build serious momentum.

Prediction

Atalanta secure cup glory again for the first time in nearly 60 years with a ruthless attack that just punishes Juve's backline. Pick: Atalanta 3, Juventus 2