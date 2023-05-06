Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Atalanta

Current Records: Juventus 19-6-8, Atalanta 17-7-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical Cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Juventus are 1-2 against Atalanta since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Atalanta at 6:30 a.m. ET at Gewiss Stadium. Since Juventus' last seven contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Wednesday, it was a close one, but Juventus sidestepped Lecce for a 2-1 victory. The last goal Juventus scored came from Dusan Vlahovic in minute 40.

Meanwhile, Atalanta gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Spezia out 3-2. Winning may never get old, but Atalanta sure are getting used to it with three in a row.

Their wins bumped Juventus to 19-6-8 and Atalanta to 17-7-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Atalanta are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +136 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

