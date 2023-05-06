untitled-design-2023-05-06t194204-847.png
Getty Images

Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

  • Juventus @ Atalanta
  • Current Records: Juventus 19-6-8, Atalanta 17-7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Juventus are 1-2 against Atalanta since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Atalanta at 6:30 a.m. ET at Gewiss Stadium. Since Juventus' last seven contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Wednesday, it was a close one, but Juventus sidestepped Lecce for a 2-1 victory. The last goal Juventus scored came from Dusan Vlahovic in minute 40.

Meanwhile, Atalanta gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Spezia out 3-2. Winning may never get old, but Atalanta sure are getting used to it with three in a row.

Their wins bumped Juventus to 19-6-8 and Atalanta to 17-7-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Atalanta are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Atalanta vs. Juventus
Spread
Moneyline
Total
ATA
-0.5
+130
BET NOW
+135
BET NOW
o2.5
+100
BET NOW
JUV
+0.5
-170
BET NOW
+200
BET NOW
u2.5
-130
BET NOW
DRAW
+230
BET NOW