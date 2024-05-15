The Coppa Italia final comes down to Atalanta and Juventus, and the two will battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. La Dea and the Bianconeri have played to two draws in Serie A this season, but enter Wednesday's pivotal match in different form. Atalanta, who are sixth in the league table, have five wins and one draw in their last six games across all competition. Fifth-place Juventus, on the other hand, have not recorded a win since April 7 and have registered five draws and one loss over their last six games overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Juventus odds list Atalanta as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Juventus date: Wednesday, May 15

Atalanta vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Coppa Italia picks for Juventus vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia Final picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atalanta vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Atalanta to lift the cup for a -115 payout. These familiar foes played to a 2-2 draw and a scoreless draw during the season, so the expert is looking more at their current form to determine who will be victorious.



Atalanta followed up a 3-0 win against Marseille in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals with a 2-1 win against Roma in Serie A play, so La Dea should be full of confidence heading into Wednesday's home match. Juventus drew 2-2 against league-worst Salernitana and, while they are still a tough team defensively, they haven't scored more than two goals in a game since a 3-2 victory against Frosinone back on Feb. 25.



The Bianconeri will be the more desperate team, but Sutton is confident in Atalanta to win given how well they have played recently.

