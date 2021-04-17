It is fourth against third in Serie A on Sunday with the possibility for one of these two sides to move into second place depending on how AC Milan fare. Atalanta are on a four-game winning streak since their loss to Inter Milan while Juventus have recovered with two wins since their home loss to Benevento and draw away at neighbors Torino. With arguably the harder run-in, Juventus could do with winning this one if they want to get as close to probable winners Inter before the season ends.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Apr. 18 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 18 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Atalanta +138; Draw +260; Juve +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atalanta:

Four consecutive wins makes Gian Piero Gasperini's men one of Italy's form sides coming into the home stretch and their remaining fixtures make second place obtainable for La Dea. This clash with Juve, AS Roma away and AC Milan at home on the final day of the season could be decisive in Atalanta's bid to better third place from last season. This fixture finished 1-1 in Turin back in mid-December and the Orobici's last home defeat was back in January to SS Lazio.

Juve:

After the disappointment of Benevento and Torino, Andrea Pirlo's men are starting to string wins together again and could use the points with Fiorentina, Milan and Inter still to come before the end of the campaign. Wins over Napoli and Genoa should have prepared the Old Lady well enough for this one, but Atalanta away are no easy proposition.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Prediction

Atalanta to add to Juve's woes with a win that puts them ahead in the race for second. Pick: Atalanta 2-1 Juventus.