Atalanta vs. Manchester City: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atalanta (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

What to Know

Atalanta and Manchester City will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 6 at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Atalanta lost 5-1 to Man City two weeks ago. With half the group stage already in the books, Atalanta (zero points) is last in Group C, while Man City (nine points) leads the group.

Atalanta needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for City would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch