Atalanta are looking to best their point total from last season with a win or tie on Tuesday as they host Midtjylland in a Champions League Group D battle on Matchday 5. Atalanta are coming off a big 2-0 win against group leaders Liverpool, while Midtjylland are still searching for their first Champions League win. A win for Atalanta would increase their chances to advance as they currently sit in third, behind Ajax on goal differential.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Atalanta -540; Draw +600; Midtjylland +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atalanta: Atalanta are in good position to potentially advance to the knockout stage. Atalanta hold the cards to their eventual fate, and could help themselves with a win against a struggling Midtjylland. They had a four-goal onslaught against Midtjylland when they last played each other on Matchday 1, and could have another lopsided if they're carrying momentum from their big victory over the group leaders Liverpool.

Midtjylland: A team struggling in every sense of the word, are only one of two teams to have lost all four of their first group matches during Champions League this season. They hold a 6.3% conversion rate on goals, which comes with their two goals on 32 shots. Only one of those goals came in the run of play, with the other on a penalty kick. They will need a far better showing in this match if they have any hope of earning points in their Champions League debut.

Prediction

The Serie A side picks up a win and shakes things up in group D standings. Pick: Atalanta 3, Midtjylland 1