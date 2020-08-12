Watch Now: Champions League Preview: Atalanta vs PSG ( 2:03 )

The Champions League heads to Portugal for an unprecedented single location, single-elimination knockout format set up. Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain will have just 90 minutes to determine which one of them will make it to the semifinals and which one will be heading home to wait for the start of their respective upcoming 2020-21 domestic league season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 12

: Wednesday, Aug. 12 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estádio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal

Storylines

Atalanta: The third-place Serie A finishers were far and away the most offensively dangerous squad in all of Italy this past season, scoring 98 goals through their 38-game campaign. The one team that came even slightly close to that total on the year was Inter Milan, who scored 81 goals during that same span. The attacking force of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel were aided by the passing prowess of Argentine 32-year-old Alejandro Gomez, who wracked up 16 assists on the year in Serie A -- Zapata and Muriel each scored 18 goals of their own. Josip Ilicic, who scored four goals on round of 16 match against Valencia, will miss this one due to personal reasons. Still, it's pretty much a guarantee that this squad will score goals on Thursday, it's just a matter of whether the total they score is enough to overcome their talented opposition.

PSG: While the Italian side is characterized by what kind of attacking options they have available to them, the French league winners are characterized by who might not feature. Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury earlier this summer after being on the wrong end of a horror tackle against St. Etienne. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said during Tuesday's press conference that the French forward won't start but he'll likely be on the pitch when the final whistle is blown. What this also means is that the responsibility of PSG's offensive workload falls squarely on the shoulders of Neymar. This is a change of pace from previous Champions League campaigns as the Brazilian winger was forced to watch from the sidelines for two consecutive seasons as his team's campaign crashed and burned. Now, he'll be on the pitch meaning the pressure will be on the superstar to keep those championship dreams alive.

Match prediction

Atalanta haven't been able to score as much as their reputation dictates they should have in recent matches. Combine that with the talent disparity between both sides, and the Parisians look to be the favorite. Pick: PSG 3, Atalanta 1