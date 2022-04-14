The Europa League quarterfinals continue on Thursday when Atalanta hosts RB Leipzig at Gewiss Stadium. The two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg, so the winner of Thursday's clash will advance to the semifinals. Atalanta limps into Thursday's match having lost two of its last three games across all competitions, which includes a 2-1 setback against Sassuolo on Sunday. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig is unbeaten in its last 12 matches across all competitions. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists RB Leipzig at +155 (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig odds, while Atalanta is going off at +165. A draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig date: Thursday, April 14

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for RB Leipzig vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 59-44 in his last 103 soccer picks, returning over $850 for $100 bettors.

For Atlanta vs. RB Leipzig, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -160 odds. Atalanta and RB Leipzig both found the net in the first leg, and with everything one the line on Thursday, it's expected to be a wide-open affair.

Both offenses can score in bunches, so it's easy to see why Sutton likes both teams to score on Thursday. Atalanta has scored at least one goal in each of its last five games, and the Italian side netted three goals in their 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at home in the Europa League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig enters Thursday's clash having scored eight goals in its last three games. RB Leipzig has failed to score just once in its last 17 fixtures, which bodes well against an Atalanta defense that has conceded six goals in its last three outings.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.