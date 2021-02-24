The lineups are in for Wednesday's Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid in the round of 16 (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). The Atalanta lineup is as expected with the 3-4-1-2 system, and they have the striking option of Josip Ilicic off the bench. As for Real Madrid, it's certainly a makeshift XI with all the injuries and issues the team has dealt with. They go without a striker, instead playing wingers and attacking midfielders with Vinicius Junior, Isco and Marco Asensio up top. Also, winger Lucas Vazquez is listed as right back, where he has played lately due to squad depth issues. Not ideal against the physical attackers of Atalanta, but Zinedine Zidane will hope it is enough.

You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.

Atalanta

Pierluigi Golilini

Rafael Toloi

Cristian Romero

Berat Djimsiti

Joakim Maehle

Marten De Roon

Remo Freuler

Robin Gosens

Matteo Pessina

Duvan Zapata

Luis Muriel

Real Madrid