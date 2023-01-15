Salernitana will take on Atalanta at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta are 3-3-2 at home, while Salernitana are 1-4-3 on the road. The latest Atalanta vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana the +900 underdog. A draw is priced at +440, and the over/under is set at 3.5. Before entering any Salernitana vs. Atalanta picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Salernitana

Atalanta vs. Salernitana date: January 15th

Atalanta vs. Salernitana start time: 12 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+

What you need to know about Salernitana

Salernitana took on Torino last Sunday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Salernitana and Torino finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Salernitana, who haven't won a game since Oct. 30, 2022. The draw left them with a 4-6-7 record in Serie A play this season.

What you need to know about Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta weren't the first on the board last Monday, but they got there more often. Atalanta won by a goal and slipped past Bologna 2-1. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Atalanta also won the last time the two played on March 20, 2022. The win bumped their Serie A season record up to 9-4-4.

