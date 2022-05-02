Attention might be drawn to the championship race atop the Italian Serie A table heading into the final month of the season, but there are compelling battles up and down the standings. On Monday, eighth-place Atalanta will take on 18th-place Salernitana and both clubs have plenty to fight for. Atalanta is only one point out of a European qualifying position and has the goal-differential advantage over its primary competition, while Salernitana is three points behind Cagliari to climb out of the relegation zone and has two games in hand. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -380 (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Atalanta vs. Salernitana date: Monday, May 2

Atalanta vs. Salernitana time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 70-53 in his last 123 soccer picks, returning over $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Atalanta vs. Salernitana, Sutton is backing Salernitana +1.5 for a -105 payout. Just over three weeks ago, Salernitana looked hopelessly buried in the relegation zone, but a sudden surge has made staying up a very real possibility. The team has beaten Sampdoria, Udinese and Fiorentina in its last three matches and is now just three points behind Cagliari with two games in hand.

Salernitana has been able to do that despite ceding the majority of possession in all three games, with Sampdoria controlling the ball 67 percent of the time, Udinese possessing it 54 percent of the time and Fiorentina holding possession for 72 percent of the game. A well-organized back five was critical in those efforts and an opportunistic counter has been especially active in the opening and closing stages of the game.

Salernitana has scored all five of its goals during its three-match winning streak in the first 10 minutes of regulation or the last 15 minutes. Expect for Salernitana to look for its chances early against an Atalanta defense that has conceded 15 times in its last seven matches across all competitions and plays tough during the middle portion of the game with a point likely aiding its efforts to avoid relegation.

