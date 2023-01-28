Sampdoria will take on Atalanta at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium on Paramount+. Atalanta is 4-2-3 at home, while Sampdoria is 2-1-6 on the road. Sampdoria can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-13 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on Sampdoria to lose every game so far this season is now worth a hefty $2,331.28. They better be ready for this one, as Atalanta are 9-2-2 when favored to win this season. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

The latest Atalanta vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria the +850 underdog. A draw is priced at +400, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season.

What you need to know about Sampdoria

Things haven't been easy recently for Sampdoria, and their game last Sunday only extended their losing streak to three. Sampdoria fell just short of Udinese by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Sampdoria were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. The loss dropped their Serie A season record down to 2-3-14.

Sampdoria have scored just eight goals this season, the fewest in Serie A. They've conceded 32 times, the third-most in the league. Sampdoria have lost each of their last four games across all competitions and eight of their last nine overall.

What you need to know about Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta took on Juventus last Sunday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Atalanta and Juventus finished up their game with a 3-3 draw. The draw left Atalanta with a 10-5-4 record in Serie A play this season.

Atalanta's attack has been clinical in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring two or more goals in five consecutive league games. They secured an emphatic 8-2 victory over Salernitana in their last Serie A match on home soil.

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Atalanta vs. Sampdoria showdown and he has locked in his confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this Serie A matchup.

Italian Serie A