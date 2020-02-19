Atalanta vs. Valencia: Champions League preview, live stream, how to watch, TV channel, news

Atalanta welcomes Valencia to northern Italy on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup. The Italian club is at this stage for the first time in its history with a powerful attack leading the way, and Atalanta may just have a good shot of moving on with Valencia's injury issues. Los Che have dealt with injury issues all season long but are still in contention for a European spot in La Liga and won their Champions League group that included Ajax and Chelsea.

Expect a Valencia side that plays with caution and prioritizes going on the counter attack.

Here's what to know about the game:

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 19

: Wednesday, Feb. 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro

: San Siro TV channel : UniMas

Storylines

Atalanta: Atalanta is a high-scoring team when gelling, but how comfortable will this side be with the venue? They squeaked into the round of 16 in their first ever attempt but are having to play home matches at the San Siro. Papua Gomez's technical ability could give Valencia's center backs quite the bit of trouble.



Valencia: The club lost star center back Ezequiel Garay for the season with a knee injury, and Gabriel Paulista will miss the first leg due to suspension after getting a red card in added time against Ajax on Matchday 6. That means we will almost certainly see Moutcar Diakhaby start in defense, but who will join him? It could be Eliaquim Mangala, but don't count out the chance of seeing a central defensive midfielder like Geoffrey Kondogbia or Francis Coquelin playing back there.

Atalanta vs. Valencia prediction

Plenty of fun, four goals and a slight advantage for Valencia ahead of the second leg.



Pick: Valencia 2, Atalanta 2