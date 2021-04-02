Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad will square off for the 2020 Copa del Rey title on Saturday at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain. The final was cancelled and rescheduled last year due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Now the long awaited all Basque regional final, the first ever in the competition, will crown a champion.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 3

: Saturday, April 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de La Cartuja -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio de La Cartuja -- Sevilla, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Athletic Club Bilbao +188; Draw +200; Real Sociedad +163 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Athletic Bilbao: Athletic Club had a busy schedule heading into the international break ahead of this game with two draws against Celta Vigo and Eibar. The club are considered slight favorites heading into the championship final, but will need to be more lethal in front of goal in what is likely to be a tightly played match. The key will be combination play from midfield duo Unai López and Mikel Vesga if the club want to lift the trophy.

Real Sociedad: While they haven't been overly dominating in La Liga fixtures over the last several weeks, the club is still sitting just out side the top four in league standings. Their recent form has led to rather inconsistent play from the team, which makes them slight underdogs in this final, despite having the talent to compete for better results. Their most recent loss was a lopsided 6-1 defeat against Barcelona. The club will need big performances from Mikel Oyarzabal among the front three.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad prediction

Both teams play a closely contested match for the championship, but Athletic Club come out on top. Pick: Real Sociedad 1, Athletic Club 2