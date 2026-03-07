Hansi Flick's Barcelona are back and will meet Athletic Club away on Saturday, only a few days after failing to come back in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid. Despite Barcelona's 3-0 win against the side coached by Diego Simeone, Flick's team were eliminated, unable to make up the 4-0 deficit from the first leg in Madrid. Now they'll be focused on both LaLiga, and Champions League knockout stage where they will meet Newcastle in the Round of 16. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Athletic Club, Flick said they are "a fantastic team. The situation is very different. We're playing away, and at home they are a different team. The atmosphere and attitude are fantastic, and the performances in training are also very good."

Barcelona will see Polish striker Robert Lewandowski back in the squad after he missed the match against Atletico Madrid due to injury, while Spanish midfielder Gavi is also close to recovery, the club has announced. "The midfielder will travel with the team but will not yet be included in the match squad as he completes the final stages of his recovery." Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Athletic Club vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Saturday, March 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de San Mames -- Bilbao

: Estadio de San Mames -- Bilbao Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Athletic Club +375; Draw +338; Barcelona -160

Possible lineups

Athletic Club XI: Unai Simon; Jesus Areso, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche; Mikel Jauregizar, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Unai Gomez; Gorka Guruzeta.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Dani Olmol; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Last Matchup

Last time out it was a romp at home for Barcelona, a 4-0 win that included a red card for Athletic Club. Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez put the match out of reach either side of halftime after an early Robert Lewandowski goal set the table.

Prediction

Barcelona are expected to win, but be aware it won't be an easy one for the team coached by Flick, as Athletic Club are in. a good run with three matches won in the last five played. Pick: Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 1.