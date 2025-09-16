Last season's beaten semifinalists bring the curtain up on the Champions League league phase on Tuesday afternoon as Arsenal face off against Athletic Club in Bilbao. A summer of ambitious spending on top of the squad he already has means Mikel Arteta returns to the Basque country in the knowledge that his side rank among the leading contenders to win the competition that is the biggest missing piece of the Arsenal trophy room.

They will also know, however, that their opening assignment is a tricky one. Athletic Club have won 14 of their last 18 home European games and made a deep run in last season's Europa League before being beaten by Manchester United in the semifinals. Ernesto Valverde's side finished fourth in LaLiga last season and started the new season in rich form before Saturday's home loss to Alaves snapped a three game winning run.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Sep. 16 | Time : 12:15 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sep. 16 | : 12:15 p.m. ET Location : San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Athletic Club +320; Draw +230; Arsenal -118

Team news

Athletic Club: The absence of Nico Williams will be a keenly felt blow both for Athletic and those who are keen to see how the Spain international might have fared against one of the many teams who coveted him in recent years. His older brother Inaki Williams confirmed that Nico would be missing, the 23-year-old sustaining a hip injury in defeat to Alaves. Benat Prados is also missing with a knee injury.

Still those that do take the field for Athletic will have plenty to motivate them among the opposition. After all look at the Arsenal midfield who started on Saturday -- Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard -- and they might be forgiven for thinking this is a rerun of one of their grudge matches with Real Sociedad, all the more so given San Sebastian's Mikel Arteta prowls the touchline.

"They're returning home, they'll have their family and friends nearby and they'll be able to see them," said Athletic captain and club legend Inaki Williams, "it's an added incentive to play against Athletic Club. We're not afraid of anyone, we're not scared, so it's going to be a very beautiful match."

Possible Athletic XI: Unai Simon; Jesus Areso, Marc Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Jauregizar, Oihan Sancet; Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer, Maroan Sannadi

Arsenal: Early in the season it may be, but Arsenal are battling with plenty of injuries to start out. Kai Havertz is a long term absentee while the absence of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard from training suggests they will not be gambled with, particularly as Manchester City's visit on Sunday looms on the horizon. Another niggle for Ben White puts his involvement in doubt.

After being held back for a few days' rest on Saturday, however, William Saliba did train and made the trip. That he was not missed speaks to the impressive depth Arsenal built up over the summer, Cristhian Mosquera excelling in his second Premier League appearance, Saturday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, as he had his first against Liverpool. Saka's absence was much less of an issue with Noni Madueke flying down the left while Ethan Nwaneri stepped in impressively when Odegaard was forced to exit early.

With the Champions League functioning even more as a shadow season, potentially as many as 17 games for Arsenal this season, Arteta needs the depth that carried his side to a win on Saturday. "The demands of the amount of games that the players have to play, they have to play 70 or 74 games throughout the season, it's never been done. When the intensity goes that high, they are not going to be able to sustain that. So you need more players, the standards have raised, we need better players and there's no secret."

Possible Arsenal XI: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Zubimendi, Ethan Nwaneri, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze

Prediction

This could be a tough start to the competition for Arsenal and an absorbing one for the neutrals. Still this side are quite proficient and should be able to get the job done in Bilbao. PICK: Athletic Club 1, Arsenal 2

