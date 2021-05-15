Real Madrid go to the San Mames on Sunday to face Athletic Club in La Liga Matchday 37 in what is essentially a must-win match. Los Blancos begin the day two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who face Osasuna at the same time. Real is going to need to earn two more points than Atleti in the last two games to claim the title.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 16

: Sunday, May 16 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain TV: beIN Sports USA Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports USA fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Athletic +550; Draw +333; Real Madrid -200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Athletic: Sitting in ninth place and not in contention for European places, what all do they have to play for? The team's manager, Marcelino Garcia Toral, has given minutes to some of the young prospects in the side, and that could be the case here. Expect them to play their normal style of defending and going on the counter, looking to catch Real off guard.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Real: No more excuses. Win and they have a shot, lose and their title hopes are likely done. Heck, even a draw could be their death blow. Real have the better players and the better manager, but the San Mames is always a tricky place to play. Expect Real to come out quickly in attack and dominate the ball as Athletic sit back, and it will all come to playing those swift passes into the box to create those chances.

Prediction

A Karim Benzema header with under 10 minutes to go is the difference, keeping Real alive in the title race. Pick: Athletic 1, Real Madrid 2