A new team is taking flight in Atlanta. The NWSL will expand to 18 teams in 2028, and the 17th franchise will operate as Atlanta City FC. The Georgia sports market announced the new name, crest, and colors on Monday.

The league welcomed Atlanta as a new expansion side in November 2025 after owner Arthur Blank and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment paid a then-record expansion fee of $165 million.

The franchise has since been active in shaping the club's future, planning games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium alongside the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United, and recently broke ground on the team's future training center in Marietta in April. Now the club has its brand and identity moving forward.

"When we were awarded an NWSL franchise, our goal was to build a world-class club with a brand that reflects our city's strength, diversity, and spirit," Blank said in a statement.

"After an extensive process, we're proud to introduce Atlanta City FC. Thank you to our leadership team for their diligent work in bringing this brand to life while incorporating input from the passionate soccer supporters of this city. Our supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and their energy and belief will shape the soul of this club. We can't wait for Atlanta City FC to take the pitch in a few short years."

Here's everything you need to know about the new name and crest:

Atlanta City FC

The team will operate as Atlanta City FC moving forward. It's a move for expansion sides that signals a shift toward more corporate, i.e., bland, branding -- and a break from the former NWSL culture of combining a market name and symbol, like founding teams Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns, Seattle Reign, or even the more recently rebranded Chicago Stars FC.

There were some rumors across Atlanta, league circles, and the internet about other options, such as Atlanta Flames or Atlanta Phoenix, and AMBSE registered domains for Magnolia City FC, fueling more rumors about the possibility of Dogwood FC.

In the end, it was Atlanta City FC, the other registered domain alongside Magnolia City, that won out. A name that is neither poor nor innovative. The name might even be a civic pride rallying cry, just simply literal and defining. There is also the funny conflict of two ACFC's in the league now alongside Angel City FC (Los Angeles' NWSL side).

Though Atlanta City FC is not going to go by the acronym, or be abbreviated as such. They plan on utilizing ATL City as a secondary moniker.

Crest and colors

Thankfully, Atlanta City FC has a strong crest that helps you look past the generic club name. They're going traditional with a round crest, framed by the club name around the circle, and incorporating the phoenix as a focal point. The overall logo is all tied together with a definitive letter "A" that forms the body of the bird.

The whole concept ties in the history of Atlanta, as it's been rebuilt from previous fires, and the fact that there was once women's professional soccer in the area with the former Atlanta Beat, while reminding everyone that this is a new era.

The colors offer another significant touch with "Atlanta Red," "Georgia Peach," and Platinum Metallix and Black Char as the official pallet. It keeps the theme with other franchises that play in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium and should resonate with fans with the familiar look and nods to the city. The color scheme offers something recognizable while still differentiating from men's pro teams in the market.

From the phoenix connection to Atlanta's seal, rising in front of the dogwood, the official state flower. The rollout proves you can play it safe while still making something cool for local fans.

Who is playing for Atlanta City FC?

No one yet. The franchise is building towards 2028 and has one of the longest ramp-ups towards an inaugural season. For now they they have their official team name and crest.

They also know where they'll play and have a training facility that appears to be on schedule. All of those things will be major negotiation chips as the club begins recruiting for the franchise, from a coaching staff to potential future players.

The 2027 NWSL regular season is set to kick off on February 11, and Atlanta City FC will officially be on the clock in building out a roster for 2028.