Atlanta United becomes first MLS Cup 2018 finalist after eliminating New York Red Bulls

In just the franchise's second season, Atlanta United is into the MLS Cup. After beating the New York Red Bulls 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Championship first leg on Sunday, the club went on the road and lost 1-0 on Thursday on a late goal, advancing to the final 3-1 on aggregate.

Atlanta will host MLS Cup 2018 on Dec. 9. Tata Martino's team will host either the Portland Timbers or Sporting Kansas City. You can watch the final on on fuboTV (Try for free).

In the second leg on Thursday, Atlanta United was more than comfortable, focusing on doing what it could to keep the Red Bulls' attack at bay. And while Chris Armas' team had no trouble scoring for the majority of the year, Atlanta nearly shut them out. The Red Bulls were top five in goals scored during the regular season, yet the team could not put more than one past Atlanta over 180 minutes, as the club moved within potentially 90 minutes of its first title. Tim Parker scored a goal from close 94 minutes in for the lone goal.

The Red Bulls had nearly 70 percent possession but just six shots on frame. A comeback was always unlikely, but some wasted chances early in the second half destroyed any chance of doing so.

The final will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on Fox and Unimas.