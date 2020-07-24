Watch Now: MLS Is Back: Round of 16 ( 3:08 )

Atlanta United and coach Frank De Boer have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, the club announced on Friday. An interim coach will be announced shortly, the club said, and they will begin a search for de Boer's permanent replacement.

"On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club," said Atlanta United President Darren Eales in a release. "Under Frank's guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club's history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future."

De Boer, a Dutch legend an former coach of Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace, joined Atlanta United in 2018 as Gerardo Martino's replacement. He helped the team win the 2019 U.S. Open as well as the relatively new Campeones Cup.

Atlanta United was 2-0-0 in the 2020 MLS season before the coronavirus pandemic caused play to be suspended. Atlanta lost all three games at the MLS is Back tournament and was eliminated in the group stage.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had with Atlanta United," Frank de Boer said. "Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special. I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you."