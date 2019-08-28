Atlanta United continues dominant run, wins another trophy in U.S. Open Cup final vs. Minnesota United

Atlanta United has done it again. The Five Stripes took their third trophy in just nine months, winning the U.S. Open Cup final on Tuesday night at home, 2-1 over Minnesota United. Josef Martinez's scoring run ended, but it didn't matter as an own goal and a Pity Martinez strike in the first half were the difference.

This comes after the team won MLS Cup in December with Tata Martino and Campeones Cup earlier in the month with new coach Frank de Boer.

With the new coach, things didn't start too well for Atlanta United, and they looked far from a contender. A poor start to the season saw the team win just one of its first six games and a rough performance in the CONCACAF Champions League raised questions. But since then the team has been on fire. Two trophies later and first place in the Eastern Conference in MLS play, Atlanta United is back to what made the team so dangerous a year ago -- quick passes, counter-attacking play and more fluidity in the middle.

Here's the goal that gave the team the trophy:

Pretty impressive stuff from this team, and it's just more momentum for the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in MLS Cup in November. Three trophies, two of them major titles (MLS Cup 2018 and U.S. Open Cup 2019), all before the team completes its third season in MLS. Not too shabby.

