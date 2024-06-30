Jamal Thiare scored a rare type of goal in Major League Soccer on Saturday as he sneakily managed to net Atlanta United a stoppage-time winner. With the game tied, the 31-year-old surprised Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran to steal the ball and seal a 2-1 win. New with the Five Stripes this season after joining from Havre AC in France, Thiare netted arguably his most memorable goal so far.

First, the goal:

How did this happen?

Looking at the replay, Thiare goes to drink from Gavran's water bottle after an Atlanta chance to go ahead passed. The TFC shot-stopper did not notice the Senegalese striker lurking and begins to start the play from the back. Only once the ball is on the floor does Gavran become aware that Thiare is there and by then it is too late as the ball is stolen with the goal wide open for the finish.

Did nobody see Thiare?

At first, as the Toronto players move out, nobody is looking back at goal. It is only when Gavran is putting the ball on the field that substitute Kosi Thompson notices Thiare and starts to flag his presence to his goalkeeper but it was already too late by then. The rest of the TFC players begin to run towards goal but Thiare is already putting the ball in by then.

Was it a playbook move?

"Exactly how we wanted it," joked Atlanta United's interim boss Rob Valentino postgame. "I would say I am on the younger side of coaching and on the younger side of being in the game but I have never seen anything like that." Despite cheekily wishing to claim the credit, it does not appear that this was a rehearsed move and these opportunities are too dependent upon circumstances to practice which is why they are rarely seen in top level soccer.

How valuable is Thiare's goal?

Atlanta majorly needed the three points to move to a 6-6-8 record as part of an underwhelming season which already saw Gonzalo Pineda dismissed. The Five Stripes are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and two points behind Nashville SC for what would be the final guaranteed first-round berth for the MLS Cup playoffs.