Former Olympique Lyonnais and FC Porto star Lisandro Lopez has signed for Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United.

The 37-year-old former Argentina international arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from formative side Racing club, who he has been with for a second spell since 2016 and was expected to finish his career with.

Lopez becomes new head coach Gabriel Heinze's first signing as Five Stripes' boss and joins a strong core of his compatriots in Georgia with Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno two of the team's three designated players and Venezuela international Josef Martinez and Mexican Jurgen Damm some of the group's many Spanish-speakers.

"Lisandro is a veteran goal scorer who will strengthen our attack and we're pleased to add a player with his experience and qualities to our club," technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. Adding, "He brings leadership and a winning mentality, having won various league and cup titles throughout his career, and we feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster."

Atlanta won the 2018 MLS Cup under Gerardo Martino and the 2019 US Open Cup with Frank de Boer as boss, but last season was disastrous as the team finished 12th out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference and the Dutchman was axed in July and replaced by Stephen Glass as an interim solution.

Lopez has four Portuguese league titles and two cups to his name from his Porto days with an additional Coupe de France won with Lyon and a 2018-19 Argentine title.