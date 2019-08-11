Atlanta United star Josef Martinez sets another MLS record with a goal in his 10th consecutive game

Josef Martinez has broken another MLS record. The Atlanta United star striker scored both goals in his team's 2-1 win over NYCFC on Sunday to move into first place in the Eastern Conference, scoring in a record 10th straight league game. Martinez actually broke his own record of nine games, which he has done twice, with Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri also accomplishing the feat.

His first goal came in the 42nd minute on a delightful header where he got up, out-jumped his defender and beat Sean Johnson. Take a look:

Josef Martínez is a goal machine 🔥



He has scored for the 10th straight MLS game, the longest goal streak in league history. pic.twitter.com/MNeLYHYrKs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 11, 2019

Then in the 63rd minute, he made it 2-0 with a penalty kick. He has done away with his odd penalty run-up, instead finishing with pace:

In three seasons, Martinez has 79 goals in 88 games for Atlanta, which is an absolutely ridiculous rate of scoring. In league play, he is averaging just under a goal a game, and is out-pacing MLS leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski by a landslide.

Chris Wondolowski has 150 goals in 14 seasons, holding the MLS record for goals. Josef Martinez has 70 in three seasons.



If he were to play the same amount of seasons as Wondo and keep up his scoring pace, he'd finish with 351 goals. Mind blowing, really. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 11, 2019

