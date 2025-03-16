On Sunday, Inter Miami will take their unbeaten run to start the Major League Soccer season to Atlanta in an early season revenge game. After a record-breaking season where they set the MLS single-season points record with 74 points, Inter Miami were bounced in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs by the Five Stripes last season. Now both teams will meet again, not only with new head coaches, but with new attacking pieces as well.

Despite picking up a red card in every MLS match so far, Inter Miami have been able to get off to an undefeated start to the new campaign even with Lionel Messi missing their first two games. The Argentine did make his return from the bench to face Cavalier SC in Concacaf Champions Cup play, scoring a goal on Thursday, and he's been named to the starting lineup.

Thanks to the form of new signings, even without Messi, Miami haven't had issues with scoring goals thanks to the hot form of new signing Tadeo Allende, building a strong partnership with Luis Suarez to push the attack forward.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, March 16 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 16 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Atlanta United +130; Draw +280; Inter Miami +175

Storylines

Atlanta United: With the signing of Emmanuel Latte Lath and return of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta, expectations are quite high but the results haven't been there under Ronny Deila to begin the season. Atlanta kicked things off with a victory over CF Montreal but have failed to score in their last two matches losing to Charlotte and drawing against the Red Bulls. On the bright side, these are some of MLS' better teams but if Atlanta expects to also be a top-half side in the Eastern Conference, they'll need to show why sooner than later.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Brad Guzan, Matthew Edwards, Stian Rode Gregersen, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador, Bartosz Slisz, Mateusz Klich, Aleksei Miranchuk, Miguel Almiron, Saba Lobzhanidze, Emmanuel Latte Lath

Inter Miami: Drake Callender is poised to make his first start of the season for the Herons with Oscar Ustari suspended for denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the first half facing Charlotte. Ustari has been strong in net but with Callender entering the season as the number one before picking up an injury in the preseason, this could be a chance to get the starting role back. After logging some minutes midweek, it could also be a chance for Messi to build more fitness before World Cup qualifying with Argentina as well.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Drake Callender, Jordi Alba, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Aleksei Miranchuk Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Prediction

Miami's unbeaten run will continue as they go into Atlanta and are able to emerge with a victory in a tough away environment. Pick: Atlanta United 0, Inter Miami 2