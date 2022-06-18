Mercedes-Benz Stadium showcases an interesting MLS match on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta United hosts Inter Miami for an Eastern Conference battle between teams in need of a positive result. Inter Miami won the first match between the clubs this season, with Atlanta United aiming to return the favor. Miami is No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, with Atlanta entering the day in a tie for the No. 10 spot in the conference.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami money line: ATL -190, Draw +340, MIA +490

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami spread: Atlanta United -1.5 (+130)

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami over-under: 2.5 goals

AU: Only one loss at home this season

IM: Four-match unbeaten streak in MLS play



Why you should back Atlanta United

Atlanta United has a very strong track record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The club has only one loss in seven matches at home this season, and is tied for No. 3 in the Eastern Conference with a +5 goal differential at home. In contrast, Inter Miami is struggling badly on the road in 2022 with only one win, four defeats and one draw in six matches. Miami has the third-fewest points in road matches among Eastern Conference sides, and Miami has the fewest goals (three) on the road in MLS play this season.

Atlanta is known for its dynamic offensive attack, and the Five Stripes have nine goals in their last four MLS matches. For the season, Atlanta United leads MLS in several key categories, including key passes, shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, pass completion percentage and through balls. Miami is tied for the worst goal differential (-7) in the Eastern Conference, with bottom five marks in goals scored (15), expected goals, and expected goals allowed in 2022.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami has the edge in the all-time series against Atlanta United, losing only twice in eight matches. Before the extended international break, Miami topped Portland by a 2-1 margin, and the club has a four-match unbeaten streak in MLS play. Part of that success can be traced to Leonardo Campana, the talented striker from Ecuador. Campana has seven goals in MLS play this season, ranking in the top five of the league, and he has scored 0.71 goals per 90 minutes, one of the top rates in MLS.

Inter Miami also benefits from Atlanta United's recent form, with their opponent entering on a four-match winless streak in MLS play. Atlanta United also has a porous defense, with only two clean sheets all season and 20 goals allowed in 13 matches. Atlanta has also allowed 17 assists, one of the worst marks in MLS, and the Five Stripes are in the bottom five of MLS in save percentage at 60.5 percent this season.

