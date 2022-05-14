The last time that Atlanta United defeated the New England Revolution came in 2019 in the early stages of the MLS Cup playoffs. The two sides meet again on Sunday, when New England will look to take a third win in its last five matches, and United will go for a second consecutive victory after a two-game skid. Adam Buska has scored in four straight games for the Revs, but Atlanta scored four goals in its previous match. Three points separate the two in the Eastern Conference standings, but things change quickly after Sunday's match.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the +101 favorite (risk $100 to win $101) on the 90-minute money line in the latest New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. The Revolution are the +255 underdogs, a draw is priced at +265, and the over-under for total goals scored in the match is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution money line: Atlanta +101, Revolution +255, Draw +265

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution over-under: 2.5 goals

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution spread: Atlanta -0.5 (-105)

ATL: Third in MLS in shot-creating actions (137)

NE: Three penalty kicks made by Carles Gil (most in MLS)

Why you should back Atlanta

United has put the third-most shots on target among all Major League Soccer teams this season, with 53. Atlanta also has taken the fifth-most shots overall, with 146, led by attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who has taken 20 shots through his eight total appearances this season. Moreover, Brooks Lennon and Marcelino Moreno are among the league-leaders in shot-creating actions this season. Lennon has orchestrated 36, while Moreno set up 34.

New England has conceded 17 goals this season, which is tied with Vancouver for the fifth-most goals allowed. Matt Turner hasn't minded the goal for most of the early part of the season due to his national team call-ups, but had a rough start in his last appearance against Columbus last weekend. Turner allowed two goals on three shots against the Crew, and it's clear that New England has had some issues along its defensive back line.

Why you should back New England

Atlanta got devastating news this week when center back Miles Robinson tore an achilles tendon, eliminating him from the rest of the Major League Soccer season and likely ending his bid to play for the national team in the World Cup as well. That could prove extremely problematic considering the form that Carles Gil is in heading into the weekend. Gil has been one of the players facilitating Buska's scoring run with three assists in his last three games.

Gil is second in all of Major League Soccer in shot-creating actions, with 61, but the Revs have also received offensive support from defender Brandon Bye, who is second on the team in SCA, with 29. Buska is the top offensive player in the list of aerial battles won among all MLS players, with 40, and while Atlanta has won 52.3 percent of their aerial challenges, they have only had to contend with 123 of them.

