Both teams are trying to return to form on Sunday when Orlando City SC visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United in an MLS Eastern Conference match. Orlando City (8-5-7) is fifth in the conference but has won just one of its past four games. It played to a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday and could come in weary. But it faces an Atlanta United team that was winless in its previous four before a 2-1 victory at home against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The last meeting between the teams took place in September, with United cruising to a 3-0 victory in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta. United is the -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute moneyline in the latest Atlanta United vs. Orlando City odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Orlando the +300 underdog. A regulation draw is priced at +285, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Orlando City vs. Atlanta United picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 109-80 in his last 189 soccer picks, returning over $2,900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Atlanta United vs. Orlando City matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and MLS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Orlando City vs. Atlanta United:

Atlanta vs. Orlando spread: United -0.5 (-120)

Atlanta vs. Orlando over-under: 2.5 goals

Atlanta vs. Orlando money line: United -118, City +300, Draw +285

ATL: It has held its opponent scoreless just three times this year

ORL: It has scored more than once in seven of its 20 matches

Atlanta vs. Orlando picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Atlanta United

The Five Stripes should have a major advantage, playing their second straight game on their home turf. The Lions played in the altitude in Denver a few days ago, followed by the flight to Atlanta, while United was able to simply savor its victory. Atlanta has scored at least once in 11 of its past 12 games, while Orlando has conceded in seven of its past eight. Ronaldo Cisneros led the line against Salt Lake and scored both goals to give him a team-high seven this season.

Josef Martinez typically starts up top, and he has five goals and three assists. Luiz Araujo has scored four times, and so has former Orlando star Don Dwyer, who typically comes off the bench. United has been one of the most dominant teams statistically, leading MLS in possession (58.8 percent) and shots (296). It also is tied for second-fewest shots allowed on target (62). It outshot Orlando 18-8 in the last meeting, holding a 5-2 edge in attempts on net.

Why you should back Orlando City

The Lions come in off a pretty satisfying draw in a tough environment after beating Inter Miami 1-0 last weekend. It will be eager to keep the ball rolling, and it has the attackers to exploit Atlanta's shaky back line. United has allowed at least two goals in nine of its past 12 games, so Austrian striker Ercan Kara (seven goals) should find room to operate. Facundo Torres is blossoming at age 22, and he scored his fourth goal of the season in the win in Denver and also has four assists.

The attackers get strong support from Torres' Uruguayan countrymen Mauricio Pereyra, who has six assists, and Cesar Araujo. The 21-year-old Araujo keeps the ball flowing, completing 89 percent of his passes, and is a fierce defender, ranking fourth in MLS with 423 pressures. Brazilian Alexandre Pato also gets in on the action, chipping in three goals and setting up four. City also has experience in net with Peruvian Pedro Gallese, who has seven clean sheets and a 68.4 save percentage.

How to make MLS and Atlanta United vs. Orlando City picks

Sutton has analyzed the Orlando City vs. Atlanta United match from all sides, and he is going over on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, including a strong money-line pick, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert MLS picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Atlanta United vs. Orlando City in Sunday's MLS matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, all from the soccer expert on a 109-80 run on his last 189 soccer picks, and find out.