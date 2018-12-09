Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers score: Live updates from MLS Cup 2018, highlights, stats, full coverage

ATLANTA -- The 2018 MLS Cup gets underway on Saturday night as Atlanta United hosts the Portland Timbers in the big final at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The hosts go for their first title in their second year and with some uncertainty ahead. Coach Tata Martino is leaving after this match, and he's rumored to be taking the Mexico national team job, and star midfielder Miguel Almiron is continually linked with a move to Europe. While the future is bright, it might not be brighter than it is right now, 90 minutes away from the title.

For the Timbers, they have become the road warriors. After just four wins away from home in the regular season, this team has done it twice in the postseason and loves the role of being the underdog, just like back in 2015 when they won the title in Columbus against the Crew. The match will air in the United States on FOX and UniMas. You can watch the game online on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.