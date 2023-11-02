With MLS Cup playoffs in full swing, it also means that we're in the midst of award season as the build-up to who will win the Landon Donovan MVP award begins. MLS awards are voted on by a combination of media members, players and club executives with the three votes coming together to determine a winner. First up in announcements has been the Newcomer of the Year which sees Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis win after joining the Five Stripes from Celtic during the summer. Giakoumakis becomes the second consecutive winner from Atlanta following in the footsteps of Thiago Almada, who won the award last year

Here's what to know:

Newcomer of the Year

Pipping Lionel Messi for the award, Giakoumakis' on field production of scoring 17 goals was enough to outpace Messi's impact. The Argentine only appeared in six league matches due to injuries but was the more popular pick by the player vote at 35% to 34%. The other person in the running was Eduard Lowen who helped power St. Louis City SC to the top of the Western Conference. Giakoumakis became the second fastest player in league history to reach 10 goals accomplishing the feat in only 766 minutes behind only Mamadou Diallo who needed 750 to score 10 goals.

Here are the other award finalists to be announced:

Landon Donovan MVP

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinatti)

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC)

Eoman Celetano (FC Cincinnati)

Defender of the Year

Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC)

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

Yelmar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders)

Young Player of the Year

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew)

Comeback Player of the Year

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders)

Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year