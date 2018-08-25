Atlanta United's Josef Martinez breaks MLS single-season scoring record with ridiculous goal
The Venezuelan has taken Major League Soccer by storm
It was only a matter of time, and the record is now his. Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez set the MLS single-season scoring record as his team beat Orlando City 2-1 on Friday night. It was his 28th goal of the year, passing a record that was shared with Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
And what a goal it was -- check out this lovely run, cut inside and cheeky finish:
And then he went all Lionel Messi showing off his jersey. For a guy that struggled a bit to settle in while playing in Europe, MLS has been a perfect fit for him. He's talented and has shown he can be the best striker in the league, but you just know he is raising some eyebrows at European clubs.
His record of 28 goals is so impressive because he is always in the right spot at the right time, and now he can set the bar. There are eight matches left for him to go over 30 goals and cement a record that will likely stand for a long, long time.
