Atlanta United's Josef Martinez ties single-season MLS goal-scoring record with nine games remaining

Martinez needs just one more goal to own the single season-scoring record

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has been a goal-scoring machine since arriving in A-Town in 2017. The Venezuelan star continued to rip MLS defenses apart on Sunday, scoring yet another goal in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Crew. It was his 27th of the season, matching the single-season record held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradly Wright-Phillips. Take a look:

Earlier this month, we took a deeper look into what he has done. And since then, he hasn't slowed down. If he keeps this up, he'll destroy the record. Atlanta United has nine more regular-season games, and just to understand what kind of impact he can make, he has 13 goals in his past nine matches for Atlanta, which is back atop the Eastern Conference standings. If he can get anything close to that ahead of the players, he may have a record that could stand for decades. 

