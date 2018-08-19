Atlanta United's Josef Martinez ties single-season MLS goal-scoring record with nine games remaining
Martinez needs just one more goal to own the single season-scoring record
Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has been a goal-scoring machine since arriving in A-Town in 2017. The Venezuelan star continued to rip MLS defenses apart on Sunday, scoring yet another goal in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Crew. It was his 27th of the season, matching the single-season record held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradly Wright-Phillips. Take a look:
Earlier this month, we took a deeper look into what he has done. And since then, he hasn't slowed down. If he keeps this up, he'll destroy the record. Atlanta United has nine more regular-season games, and just to understand what kind of impact he can make, he has 13 goals in his past nine matches for Atlanta, which is back atop the Eastern Conference standings. If he can get anything close to that ahead of the players, he may have a record that could stand for decades.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Sporting KC star makes girl's birthday
The forward found a girl with a sign that read 'Johnny Russell, it’s my 9th birthday!' after...
-
Real Madrid vs. Getafe preview
It's Real's first La Liga match without Cristiano Ronaldo
-
Premier League winners, losers
Jose Mourinho's team continues to stumble out of the gate while Pep Guardiola's side is on...
-
Brighton downs Manchester United
Manchester United suffered its first loss of the league season on the road at Brighton & Hove...
-
Manchester City thrashes Huddersfield
It was easy as can be for the reigning Premier League champs, even without Kevin De Bruyne
-
Messi leads Barcelona past Alaves
It took a while for Barca to get going, but then they dominated