There are few clubs in the world with higher expectations than Club America in Liga MX, but it's for good reason. In December of 2024, Club America became the first Mexican Club ever to three-peat in Liga MX, which no team had done since Mexican soccer split into the Apertura/Clausura era. But because of those expectations, it feels like America are struggling in the current Apertura season despite only sitting fourth in the table. They're only one point off first place, but after also missing out on the Club World Cup due to losing a playoff with Los Angeles FC and not making it out of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, it just hasn't been good enough.

How to watch Atlas vs. Club America, odds

Date : Sunday, Aug. 24 | Time : 9:05 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 24 | : 9:05 p.m. Location : Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara , Mexico

: Estadio Jalisco -- , Mexico English: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Spanish: Univision

CBS Sports Golazo Network | Univision Odds: Atlas +380; Draw +270; Club America -145

Club America and manager Andre Jardine will need to rally in order to win a trophy this season or a change could be called for at the club. Someone who can help bring that is American winger Alex Zendejas. He has 43 goals in 163 appearances for the club, but this season, he isn't getting the job done despite having the added motivation of trying to impress Mauricio Pochettino to make the World Cup squad.

Zendejas hasn't scored since matchday one, facing Juarez, and even left winger Brian Rodriguez hasn't scored in three consecutive league games. Midfielder Eric Sanchez has gotten the job done, but the attack around him has been one-dimensional. Facing Atlas is as good a time as any to put an end to their attacking woes, considering that Atlas have allowed three or more goals in four consecutive games.

This is a team loaded with attacking talent, but they've scored just nine goals in 11 league games, averaging 0.8 per contest. If Zendejas and America can't get the ball in the back of the net past one of Liga MX's worst defenses, then when will they?