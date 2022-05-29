Pachuca hopes the home crowd can give it the boost it needs to rally when it faces Atlas on Sunday night in the second leg of the 2022 Mexican Liga MX Clausura final. Atlas took the first leg 2-0 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, but now the tables are turned, and the Gophers will have their backers packed into Estadio Hidalgo. Atlas won the Apertura title in December, the Foxes' first league crown since 1950-51. Pachuca (12-2-3) has won six titles, and it finished atop the Clausura table, while Atlas (7-6-4) was third. The Gophers beat Atletico before cruising past Club America in the semifinal, while the Foxes battled past rival Guadalajara in the quarterfinals before edging Tigres.

Why you should back Pachuca

The Gophers tied for the most goals scored in Liga MX and shared the lead with Atlas for fewest conceded. They lead the league in shots over the two seasons, putting up more than 15 per game. They also allow a lot of shots, but less than 28 percent are on target, the lowest mark in the league. Before being shut out Thursday, Pachuca had scored 12 goals over its previous six matches, and it beat Atlas 1-0 in the previous meeting. It knows it will need to get on the board more often Sunday.

Striker Nicolas Ibanez leads the team with 11 goals, and Victor Guzman has nine. Erick Sanchez is an excellent distributor from his midfield spot and has set up six goals. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is the team captain and provides strong leadership in the back, and he has 10 clean sheets over the two seasons. The Gophers are a much better team at Estadio Hidalgo, with just two of their 10 losses over the two seasons coming on their turf. They allowed 12 goals in the 17 games there.

Why you should back Atlas

The Foxes have the confidence from being the Apertura champion, and they found a way to win Thursday. They absorbed a lot of pressure, but goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was up to the task, as he has been all season. He leads Liga MX with a save percentage of 80.9 and is second with 14 clean sheets over the 34 matches. Luis Reyes scored on a header midway through the first half, then Julian Quinones buried his chance after getting a steal in the final third in second-half stoppage time.

Atlas has scored 15 goals in its past seven games, and it allowed just 15 over the entire Clausura. Quinones and Julio Furch both have caused a lot of headaches for defenses this season. Each has 11 goals and six assists, and nine other players have scored at least once. Atlas has won two of the last three against the Gophers, taking a 1-0 road victory back in August. It is fourth in the league in possession (51.2 percent) and has allowed the fourth-fewest shots and shots on target in the league.

