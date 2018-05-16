Atletico Madrid 3-0 Marseille: Griezmann scores twice to win Europa League trophy

It was all Atletico with Griezmann stealing the show

Atletico Madrid made Marseille pay for a mistake early and Antoine Griezmann scored two goals to lead the Spanish club to a 3-0 victory in the Europa League final in Lyon, France. A sloppy performance by Marseille, which wasn't helped with the injury to star Dimitr Payet, resulted in what was a very easy to manage match for Atletico. Diego Simeone, Atleti's manager, watched from the stands as he serves a suspension, but it was another typical game for his team. They were strong defensively in recording another cleansheet, and they just let Griezmann do his thing as usual. Here's how it went down:

Bad miss

Marseille actually started well, with Payet controlling the ball with confidence and leading his team. Just moments in he fed the ball to Valere Germain for what was the team's best-looking chance of the game, but the striker sent it wide and it was all downhill from there. 

Griezmann opener

Griezmann scored the opener shortly after, finishing a terrible mistake from Marseille with a cool finish:

Injury bug

Payet then picked up his leg injury, and he was taken off in what could end up being a major blow to France at this summer's World Cup.

Griezmann again

Then early in the second, it was over after another nifty finish from Simeone's side:

Atletico would add a late goal from Gabi in a convincing performance where Marseille had next to no chance. Rudi Garcia's men were wasteful, couldn't deal with Atletico's pressure and fall short of their goal, and Payet's injury made it that much harder.

Atletico began the season in the Champions League before a third-place finish in the group stage, but despite their surprise exit in the top cup, they still get a trophy for the 2017-18 season.

Relive the match with our live blog below:



