Atletico Madrid announced Sunday that the team had two members test positive for COVID-19 ahead of its Champions League quarterfinal matchup vs. RB Leipzig. The positive tests came from a round of Saturday testing, and both individuals who tested positive are now in self-isolation. The Spanish club is scheduled to play on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal.

Atletico Madrid has not disclosed who tested positive, but did say they would alter their testing and training schedules to adhere to UEFA protocols.

Here's part of the statement from the team:

Yesterday, Saturday August, 8, all members of the first team and the club's expedition to Lisbon underwent PCR tests at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council. Likewise, the corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the expedition to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases, and that motivates changes in training schedules, in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital. The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public.

Atleti has not played since wrapping up their La Liga season on July 19.

Every Champions League match for the rest of the competition will be played in Lisbon, as UEFA wanted to cut down travel for teams during the coronavirus pandemic. The competition resumed over the weekend after a nearly five-months-long hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The quarterfinals are set to kick off Wednesday, and the final is scheduled to be played on Aug. 23. All Champions League and Europa League matches can be streamed on CBS All Access.