Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch on TV, stream Europa League semifinals online, live updates
The first leg ended 1-1 and Atleti has the advantage
Atletico Madrid welcomes Arsenal to Spain on Thursday in the Europa League semifinal second leg after the first leg last week ended 1-1 in the Emirates. So much is riding on the line here, especially for the Gunners, as winning the competition is there only realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
A 1-0 win for Arsenal will send them through, while a 1-1 draw means extra time. But if Arsenal manages to score twice, Atletico will have to score three to move on.
Here's how you can watch the match, live blog, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates
What's at stake?
A spot in the final later this month, where the winner will take on either Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg.
Prediction
Atletico's defense frustrates Arsenal for much of the match, but Mesut Ozil's magic for the Gunners results in a late goal and an appearance in the final. Arsenal 2, Atletico 1.
