Atletico Madrid star Griezmann causes controversy over black-face costume

The France national team star has since apologized, but is facing significant backlash

France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had an '80s-themed party to attend this weekend, and he is now under a lot of fire for his choice of a costume. The huge basketball fan dressed up kind of like a Harlem Globetrotter and decided to paint his skin in the process. Take a look:

As you could imagine, there was plenty of backlash for the costume.

And the player quickly took to Twitter to apologize, after telling people to calm down.

"I agree that it [was wrong of] me. If I hurt anybody, forgive me," he wrote. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories