Atletico Madrid star Griezmann causes controversy over black-face costume
The France national team star has since apologized, but is facing significant backlash
France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had an '80s-themed party to attend this weekend, and he is now under a lot of fire for his choice of a costume. The huge basketball fan dressed up kind of like a Harlem Globetrotter and decided to paint his skin in the process. Take a look:
As you could imagine, there was plenty of backlash for the costume.
And the player quickly took to Twitter to apologize, after telling people to calm down.
"I agree that it [was wrong of] me. If I hurt anybody, forgive me," he wrote.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Leicester preview
One of these two will make it to the semifinals
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
A spot in the League Cup semifinals is on the line
-
Report: MLS headed to Nashville
The expansion is hitting the state of Tennessee
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues are the favorites here
-
Man. United vs. Bristol preview
The Red Devils should be able to cruise through
-
Barca turns back the clock to Tiki Taka?
The buildup to this goal was something else from Barca
Add a Comment