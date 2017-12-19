Atletico Madrid star Griezmann causes controversy over black-face costume

France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had an '80s-themed party to attend this weekend, and he is now under a lot of fire for his choice of a costume. The huge basketball fan dressed up kind of like a Harlem Globetrotter and decided to paint his skin in the process. Take a look:

Antoine Griezmann 'blackface' costume leads to allegations of racism.https://t.co/EFLnYqmm7H pic.twitter.com/OJkEFewhV0 — AS English (@English_AS) December 17, 2017

As you could imagine, there was plenty of backlash for the costume.

Surely someone could have advised Antoine Griezmann that this may have been a silly idea... pic.twitter.com/ujsrJMnOEM — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 17, 2017

If you're asking how is that racist re: Antoine Griezmann then you're part of the problem. Casual racism is still prevalent in society and that pic of Griezmann is evidence of that. Whether it's intentional or not is irrelevant. — Luke Foley 🇦🇺 (@LukeAFoley) December 17, 2017

If you’re white, and you wear a Harlem Globetrotters uniform without blackface, I promise you everyone is going to understand you are supposed to be a Harlem Globetrotter. — H. José Bosch 🇵🇷 (@HJBosch21) December 17, 2017

And the player quickly took to Twitter to apologize, after telling people to calm down.

Je reconnais que c’est maladroit de ma part. Si j’ai blessé certaines personnes je m’en excuse. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 17, 2017

"I agree that it [was wrong of] me. If I hurt anybody, forgive me," he wrote.