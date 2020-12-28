Atletico Madrid are on top of La Liga's table and level on points with their cross town rival's Real Madrid. The team has played consistently well throughout the season, and advanced out of their group stage and into the round of 16 in their current Champions League campaign.

Manager Diego Simeone has been tactically flexible this season, rotating formations, playing in a back three as well as using his typical 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 formations as he sees fit against various opponents. That means they'll need to be active in the upcoming transfer window, not just pursuing other players but making sure they hold on to players Simeone deems necessary to the side to give the manager the flexibility he'll need to keep mixing and matching.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Atletico Madrid

The club needs to clarify the position of Diego Costa and Vitolo, both of whom could leave in January. Lucas Torreira at the moment won't return to Arsenal and remains at Atletico. Certainly, Simeone will not let any of his stars leave so Jose Gimenez and Jan Oblak, despite the many rumors, will remain in Madrid.

Players Atletico Madrid should target

While Atletico might have initially been interested in pursuing an injection of quality in attack, they are more in need of defensive depth due to recent player news.

In light of a recent 10 week suspension issued to Kieran Trippier for a betting violation that breached FA betting regulations, Atletico Madrid could consider a loan move for a right back. Atleti will be without the services of Trippier for a total of 13 games.

The club will likely continue their pursuit of Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles a versatile player who can fill in at right back among other places. Atletico will want to reinforce the backline in order to offset the recent loss of Trippier, and Maitland-Niles has emerged as a strong candidate to help the Spanish capital's defense.

In attack, Atletico has been interested in Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik for sometime and the current timeline of events could finally make that happen. With Diego Costa demanding to be released from his contract, Napoli's forward would be a smart, and younger, replacement for the Atleti legend

Players most likely to leave

Costa's season has been heavily impacted by injuries. He's scored only once since the first day of the season and missed six league matches, including Atletico's entire Champions League so far through the injuries. The rise of Joao Felix in front of goal and the success of Luis Suarez has Costa looking for other opportunities and he has offers from other teams in China and his native Brazil so has asked Atlético Madrid to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Other players are less likely to move this window, but might further down the line. Marcos Llorente has hinted at being open to moving on from the club in the future and Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez has also drawn the attention of other clubs with Chelsea being the most recent side to come inquiring after his availability. The Uruguayan defender made 27 appearances last season for Atletico and his recent form has made him an attractive target though one Atletico Madrid

Transfer prediction for Atletico Madrid

Leading the league in the standings in a narrow race with Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Atleti will likely try to make some moves to bolster their depth, and perhaps replace Costa, but look for them to hold onto their biggest stars in order to mount a title challenge in a wide open year in La Liga.