Atletico Madrid's European dream continues in August when Los Colchoneros face RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarterfinals in Lisbon. Atleti knocked out reigning champ Liverpool in the round of 16 with wins in Spain and England, putting everyone on notice that Madrid's other team is a contender once again. Here's everything to know about Atleti heading into the action:

Champions League titles

Atleti has never won the Champions League but has finished as runner-up on three occasions. Atleti lost to Bayern Munich in the 1974 final before losing to city rival Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Status for next season's Champions League

Atleti qualified for next season's Champions League by finishing third in La Liga this season.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Wed., Sept. 18 Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2 Wanda Metropolitano Madrid Tue., Oct. 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Atletico Madrid 2 RZD Arena Moscow Tue., Oct. 22 Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0 Wanda Metropolitano Madrid Wed., Nov. 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1 BayArena Leverkusen Tue., Nov. 26 Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0 Juventus Stadium Turin Wed., Dec. 11 Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Wanda Metropolitano

Madrid

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Tue., Feb 18 Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Wed., March 11 Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 3 FINAL (a.e.t.) -- Atletico Madrid advances 4-2 on aggregate

Quarterfinal Thurs., Aug. 13 RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. CBS All Access

Team breakdown

Diego Simeone deploys his team in a 4-4-2 formation with the focus being defense and pressure. Everybody presses you in a relenting style that is both tiring and demanding to just watch. Atleti has speed on the wings, but what this team does better than any other in the world is keep its shape and play with discipline. That's the only way you beat Liverpool in back-to-back matches like they did. While the club lost Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona and isn't as powerful in attack, they are efficient and a real contender once again.

Star player

Jan Oblak: He's arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and has been in that conversation for years now. The former Benfica shot-stopper is as sure of a thing in goal as you will find in European soccer. He's got size, he's quick, but most of all, he plays smart and knows how to cut down angles. No easy goals get by him.

Match preview

Against RB Leipzig, you have a top defense against an electric attack. But now that Timo Werner left RB Leipzip for Chelsea, Atleti is the clear favorite to move on. Atleti's composure at the back should help them deal with RB Leipzig's speed in the final third. Atleti is far from a lock, and anything can happen in a one-off match, but Simeone's team expects to be in the semifinals.