Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online
The first leg ended 1-1 and Atleti has the advantage
Atletico Madrid welcomes Arsenal to Spain on Thursday in the Europa League semifinal second leg after the first leg last week ended 1-1 in the Emirates.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the final later this month, where the winner will take on either Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg.
Prediction
Atletico's defense frustrates Arsenal for much of the match, but Mesut Ozil's magic for the Gunners results in a late goal and an appearance in the final. Arsenal 2, Atletico 1.
